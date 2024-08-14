US Approves $20 Billion Arms Sale To Israel Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The United States approved a $20 billion sale of fighter jets and military equipment to Israel despite the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved the sale, which includes F-15 jets worth nearly $19 billion and other military supplies like tank cartridges and mortar cartridges, reported Reuters.

The Pentagon stated that the F-15 jets would take years to produce, with deliveries starting in 2029, while other equipment would begin arriving in 2026.

Some experts believe certain deliveries could occur earlier than 2026.

The Pentagon emphasized that the U.S. is committed to Israel's security and its ability to maintain a strong defense.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant thanked U.S. officials for helping Israel maintain its military edge and security in the region.

The U.S., Israel's main ally, has already sent more than 10,000 bombs and thousands of Hellfire missiles to Israel since the Gaza war began.

The conflict has resulted in significant devastation in Gaza, with nearly 40,000 Palestinians killed and widespread displacement.

Washington has faced growing criticism for its military support for Israel, both domestically and internationally.

