National Archives Of Qatar Discusses Press Documentation Project With Newspapers Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The National Archives of Qatar (NAQ) yesterday held a meeting chaired by the Secretary-General Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain, with editors-in-chief and representatives from all Qatari newspapers to discuss documentation in the field of media, which NAQ is currently working on.

The project aims to collect and store all paper and digital copies of Qatari newspapers to create a database and search engine for them, to ensure that important historical information is not lost, as documentation is a basic and important pillar that provides valuable archival content that researchers rely on.

This step comes as part of NAQ's ongoing efforts to preserve the documentary heritage of Qatar and document Qatari media in its various stages.