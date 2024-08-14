عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
National Archives Of Qatar Discusses Press Documentation Project With Newspapers Officials

National Archives Of Qatar Discusses Press Documentation Project With Newspapers Officials


8/14/2024 4:00:25 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The National Archives of Qatar (NAQ) yesterday held a meeting chaired by the Secretary-General Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain, with editors-in-chief and representatives from all Qatari newspapers to discuss documentation in the field of media, which NAQ is currently working on.

The project aims to collect and store all paper and digital copies of Qatari newspapers to create a database and search engine for them, to ensure that important historical information is not lost, as documentation is a basic and important pillar that provides valuable archival content that researchers rely on.

This step comes as part of NAQ's ongoing efforts to preserve the documentary heritage of Qatar and document Qatari media in its various stages.

MENAFN14082024000063011010ID1108552736


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search