'Pratap Simha Must Be Ashamed Of Roaming With Accused In Gauri Lankesh Murder': Minister Priyank Kharge

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a strong condemnation, Karnataka Priyank Kharge has criticized former BJP MP from Mysore-Kodagu, Pratap Simha, for publicly associating with a person accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. Speaking to the on Wednesday, Kharge expressed his disapproval of Simha's actions and the implications it holds.

Kharge asserted, "We have repeatedly highlighted the presence of organizations and ideologies behind the murders of MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh. Now, what clearer evidence do we need? Former MP Pratap Simha should feel ashamed of himself for flaunting his association with such an accused individual."

Addressing another issue involving CP Yogeshwar and the Congress party, Kharge clarified that there had been no discussions regarding Yogeshwar's status. He pointed out that during Yogeshwar's recent visit to Delhi, his concerns were not addressed by the BJP high command. "The decision about ticket allocations lies with the BJP. Yogeshwar must make his choice, and our party will then decide its course of action. Anyone who adheres to our party's principles and wishes to join us is welcome. Our only requirement is that they accept our principles," Kharge added.

This statement reflects the ongoing political tension and highlights the controversies surrounding party affiliations and associations with controversial figures.