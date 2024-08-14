TECNO Mobiles Unveils Latest Smartphones In Qatar With Prime Distribution Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: TECNO Mobiles, a prominent mobile phone brand, officially launched its range of in Doha, Qatar. The launch event took place at the iconic Ali Bin Ali Tower, featuring key figures such as Sébastien Farhat, COO of Consumer & Hi-Tech Retail, Azhar Baksh, Division Manager, and Jahangeer Parambath, Business Manager, alongside other senior representatives.

As the exclusive distributor for TECNO Mobiles in Qatar, Prime Distribution Trading Company (PDTC) - a subsidiary of Ali Bin Ali Holding - aims to provide local consumers with access to TECNO's innovative and budget-friendly smartphones.

“We are thrilled to introduce TECNO Mobiles to Qatar. With Prime Distribution's commitment, these smartphones will be easily accessible throughout the Qatari market,” said COO of Consumer & Hi-Tech Retail Sébastien Farhat.

The launch event highlighted TECNO's latest smartphone models, showcasing cutting-edge features and stylish designs, reinforcing TECNO Mobiles' reputation as a premium brand in emerging markets.

TECNO Mobiles is dedicated to delivering high-quality products that resonate with contemporary consumer needs.