Part2car Offers Global Trade Of Auto Parts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Part2Car launches an portal and app for buying and selling automobile parts, making it accessible globally.

- Zahir, CEO of Part2Car

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Part2Car, an online auto part trading company has offered trading automobile parts around the world. Originating in Canada, Part2Car developed an online portal and mobile app for individuals to sell their own available auto parts as well as purchase parts for vehicles.

Their catalogue of auto parts caters to a variety of needs, from everyday vehicle maintenance to specific, hard-to-find components for luxury and classic cars. This strategy not only helps people find those pieces of their car that could cost thousands from a dealership but also provides an efficient and easy-to-understand processing system for trades.

“We want to make finding car parts as simple as pushing a button” Zahir, CEO of Part2Car shares.“Our company strives to bring people what they need in the easiest, most affordable way possible. We offer competitive prices with our services .”

To further enhance user experience, Part2Car has recently updated its website and mobile app with new features, including a real-time tracking system for orders, and a personalized dashboard for users to manage their purchases and sales more effectively. These improvements aim to reinforce their commitment to providing seamless and convenient services that adapt to the needs of modern consumers and businesses alike.

Along with the online portal and mobile app, Part2Car offers its services in multiple languages including English and Arabic. For more information about Part2Car, visit

About Part2Car

Part2Car stands as a beacon in the evolving automotive industry, offering a robust, innovative platform designed to streamline the buying and selling of car parts. As a comprehensive online marketplace, Part2Car serves a diverse clientele, including auto parts distributors, retailers, and enthusiasts, ensuring they have access to a wide range of high-quality automotive parts at competitive prices.

Contact Information

Part2Car

Email: ...

Phone: +96 (655) 164 6644

Website:

Spencer Williams

WILLIAMS BUSINESS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

email us here