Acquisitions Moving Markets - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) Sees Big Gains On Gold Fields $ C$2.16 Billion Takeover

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including reports on trading for Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK), a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada.

The stock closed on Monday at $4.7900, up $1.8500, gaining 62.93% on volume of over 20 Million shares on news.

On Monday Osisko announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated August 12, 2024 (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which Fields Limited, through a 100% owned Canadian subsidiary has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Osisko (the "Shares") at a price of C$4.90 per Share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately C$2.16 billion on a fully diluted basis. The Transaction will be completed by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

The Consideration represents an approximate 55% premium to the 20‐day volume weighted average trading price per Share on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the period ending August 9, 2024, being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Transaction.

Osisko's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Burzynski, stated:

"This premium transaction represents a strong and near-term outcome for our shareholders and is reflective of the truly world class nature of the Windfall Project. In the span of nine years, we've transformed Windfall into one of the largest and highest-grade gold development projects globally, and this Transaction is a testament to the extraordinary entrepreneurial effort of the

Osisko Mining team. Gold Fields is a globally diversified senior gold producer with an impressive track record of successfully building and operating mines. As our joint venture partner at Windfall, Gold Fields knows the asset well and understands the significance of the strong relationships that we have built in Québec with all of our stakeholders. Moreover, Gold Fields share our core principles of operating in a safe, inclusive and socially responsible manner. They are well suited to take Windfall into production and we wish them all the best going forward."

Gold Fields' Chief Executive Officer, Mike Fraser, stated:

"We are pleased to consolidate the remaining 50% interest of the advanced-stage Windfall Project and its highly prospective exploration camp. Over the past two years, beginning with our initial due diligence in 2022 and throughout our joint ownership of the Project, since May 2023 with Osisko, we have developed a strong understanding of Windfall and its potential, and view it as the next long-life cornerstone asset in our portfolio.

We are excited to build on the progress achieved to date at Windfall and look forward to continue working with the host Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, other local communities, the Québec Government and Windfall employees and business partners as we advance this Project which I strongly believe will create shared, enduring value for Gold Fields and our people, community, business and government partners."

Recent news

Research more mining stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

Check out the Exploring Mining Podcast at Investorideas to hear great thought leaders

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is a paid featured mining stock on Investorideas, Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.