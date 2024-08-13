Demining Coalition: Ukraine, Lithuania Defense Ministers Sign Agreement
8/13/2024 3:13:00 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Ministers of Ukraine and the Republic of Lithuania, Rustem Umerov and Laurynas Kasčiūnas, have signed an agreement on cooperation within the Demining Coalition.
The Ukrainian defense Minister announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Had a productive meeting with Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas in Kyiv. Thanked the people and the government of Lithuania for their continued support for Ukraine in our fight against Russian aggression," Umerov said.
Umerov briefed his Lithuanian counterpart about the latest developments on the battlefield. The ministers also discussed Ukraine's defense needs.
"I also noted Lithuania's effective leadership in the Demining Coalition, which has united a large number of countries to support our army. We signed an agreement with Laurynas Kasčiūnas on cooperation within the Coalition," said the Ukrainian defense minister.
During the meeting, Umerov spoke about the experience of deploying fortifications on the frontline.
"A comprehensive defense system is a key factor in deterring the enemy, and we are working to improve it 24/7," the Ukrainian official underscored.
He also briefed his Lithuanian counterpart about the capabilities of the Army+ digital application for the military.
As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Laurynas Kasčiūnas, who is in Ukraine on a visit.
Photo: Rustem Umerov / Facebook
