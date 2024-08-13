Kuwait Condemns Incursion By Israeli Occupation Ministers, Extremists To Al-Aqsa Yards

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed strong condemnation on Tuesday regarding the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards by two occupying forces ministers, members of the Knesset, and hundreds of settlers and extremists.

In a press release, the Ministry emphasized that the occupying forces' repeated irresponsible and provocative actions violate international humanitarian law, undermine peace resolutions, and escalate the situation and aggression, further deepening the crisis.

Kuwait reaffirmed its call for the international community to take an active role in confronting Israeli occupation violations and to provide protection for the people of Palestine. (end)

