Kuwait Condemns Incursion By Israeli Occupation Ministers, Extremists To Al-Aqsa Yards
Date
8/13/2024 3:05:17 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed strong condemnation on Tuesday regarding the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards by two occupying forces ministers, members of the Knesset, and hundreds of settlers and extremists.
In a press release, the Ministry emphasized that the occupying forces' repeated irresponsible and provocative actions violate international humanitarian law, undermine peace resolutions, and escalate the situation and aggression, further deepening the crisis.
Kuwait reaffirmed its call for the international community to take an active role in confronting Israeli occupation violations and to provide protection for the people of Palestine. (end)
nma
MENAFN13082024000071011013ID1108550616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.