QCH Astronomical Team Observes Milky Way, Andromeda Galaxy During Perseid Meteor Shower
Date
8/13/2024 3:02:49 PM
Doha: The Qatar Calendar House's (QCH) astronomical observation team monitored the Perseid meteor shower from the Sudanthile area south of Qatar during the early hours of Tuesday, August 13.
"The participants were able to see many meteors with the naked eye, in addition to observing the arm of the Milky Way galaxy, as well as the Andromeda galaxy," said QCH.
