Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Greek Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held today a phone call with Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic HE Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The call dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance and develop it.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's solidarity with the friendly Hellenic Republic in confronting the fires that broke out near the capital Athens.