Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Greek Prime Minister
Date
8/13/2024 3:02:49 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held today a phone call with Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic HE Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The call dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation and the means to enhance and develop it.
During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's solidarity with the friendly Hellenic Republic in confronting the fires that broke out near the capital Athens.
MENAFN13082024000063011010ID1108550606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.