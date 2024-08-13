Fielding Sunetra Against Supriya Was A Mistake: Ajit Pawar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Two months after the Lok Sabha elections, NCP national president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that fielding his wife Sunetra Pawar against his cousin and NCP SP nominee Supriya Sule from Baramati constituency was a mistake.

“One should not allow to enter the home,” said Pawar in his interview with a Marathas TV channel.

After losing to Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar was later elected to the Rajya Sabha.

“I love all my sisters. One shouldn't allow politics to enter homes. I made a mistake in fielding Sunetra against my sister. This shouldn't have happened. But the parliamentary board of NCP made a decision. Now I feel it was wrong,” said Pawar who completed the first leg of Jansanman Yatra which aims to reach out to the women voters taking up the slew of welfare and development decisions including the Ladki Bahia scheme launched by the MahaYuti government.

Ajit Pawar's statement led to a political buzz about his ghar wapsi (going back to his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar).

However, state unit chief Sunil Tatkare ruled out the possibility saying that NCP led by Ajit Pawar has taken a conscious decision to join the MahaYuti government.

“The party will contest the upcoming state assembly election in the MahaYuti,” Tatkare said.

On Ajit Pawar's statement that he made a mistake by fielding his wife Sunetra Pawar against NCP SP candidate Supriya Sule in Baramati, Tatkare said the party president had made a statement on a TV channel.“Ajit Dada is great,” he said.

To a question, if he will visit his cousin on Raksha Bandhan next week, Pawar said he is currently on a tour and if he and his sisters are at one place that day, he would surely meet them.