Vivid Health Expands Generative AI Platform To Take On Home Health Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solution proven to double daily patient intake from hospitals while also cutting nurse paperwork time by 75%

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vivid , an AI-powered care management company, today announced it's expanding its generative AI to support the home health market. The move will help home health agencies potentially double the number of patients they accept per day while also significantly reducing administrative burdens.The company is already engaged with multiple home health and Hospital-at-home organizations who have expressed significant interest. The home health market has exploded over the past few years and is expected to continue growing exponentially. Just for Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries, a previous report from McKinsey predicted that up to $265 billion worth of care services could shift to the home by 2025.Vivid Health uses generative AI to collect and analyze patient inputs so that home health providers can integrate them into patient care plans. Additionally, the platform expedites home health intake documentation down to 30 minutes or less - a process that normally takes a nurse two to three hours to complete.“Currently, home health agencies reject up to 76% of hospital referrals due to resource limitations and administrative challenges,” Vivid Health CEO and Co-founder Patrick Mobley said.“When hospitals aren't able to discharge these patients to safe care in lower-cost settings fast enough, we end up with overcrowded hospitals, higher costs for payers, burned out nurses due to late-night paperwork, and dissatisfied patients who can't get home when they're ready. Vivid Health can address these well-known bottlenecks so we can help home health providers to achieve the quintuple aim.”Vivid's AI engages patients during the intake process by asking simply phrased questions about their care preferences, information related to their conditions and overall mental health. Vivid then aggregates this information and pairs it with available data from the patient's medical record to form the basis of the data it provides the LLM. This approach accelerates completion of the Outcome and Assessment Information Set (OASIS) documentation and creates a personalized, tailored care plan required by CMS for all hospital discharges to home health. As a result of the automation, 94 percent of OASIS sections can be started before the clinician enters the home, and the clinician only needs to validate the answers as part of the visit.To further their mission, Vivid also built an automated follow-up function within their platform that creates ongoing, automated check-ins with the patients and their caregivers throughout the entire episode of care. This allows the platform to serve as a personal assistant to the clinician, highlighting where needs may exist, and prioritizing the clinician's workflow.Launched in 2023, Vivid Health's unique multi-specialty care management platform leverages the latest in generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to drive operational efficiency and clinical excellence for all kinds of healthcare organizations. Covering 16 specialties and more than 100 conditions, the platform already has been used by accountable care organizations (ACOs) on their value-based care initiatives to cut chronic condition care plan development time to just three minutes.Vivid Health is“a unique resource for improving care efficiency,” said Kathryn Tarquini, Director of Clinical Services, WakeMed Key Community Care.“Using a person-centered specialty care library of assessments, patients provide information about their health status as well as how they are living and coping with chronic conditions. All completed at a time and place that is convenient for them. As a result, we've been able to create holistic, customized care plans in a fraction of the time it took before.”Vivid's expansion into home health is the company's latest move to deploy its Provider Led AITM across healthcare organizations with chronic care management programs. Vivid Health's future roadmap also includes plans to introduce AI-automated care planning and documentation for the Hospice Outcomes and Patient Evaluation (HOPE), the assessment tool for hospices forthcoming from CMS."The need for high quality home care is only going to grow,” said Doug Clarke, M.D., former Senior Executive at Medically Home, former Medical Officer at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, and Vivid Health Advisor.“Success will largely depend on the ability to provide efficient, thorough care to more people, faster, while using the same or fewer resources, improving patient satisfaction and reducing nurse burnout."Vivid was built at Redesign Health by Patrick Mobley, and the founding team has raised $7.5 million in seed funding.About Vivid HealthVivid Health is a care management company harnessing Provider Led AITM to create SaaS solutions that drive operational and clinical advancements in healthcare. Using generative AI and LLM technology, Vivid Health helps healthcare providers simplify the process of longitudinal care management with a patent-pending operational and clinical infrastructure that can integrate with leading healthcare technology platforms. Through artificial intelligence, Vivid Health makes the process of care delivery, data entry and patient management more efficient. Vivid Health's software reduces major pain points for practitioners today, including administrative burden, documentation, assessment, care coordination and patient engagement, while offering health systems, providers, ACOs, and home health agencies the tools to innovate and enhance care delivery and streamline processes. To learn more visit: vividhealthAbout Redesign HealthRedesign Health is an innovation platform serving healthcare founders, investors, and industry partners. We provide the tools, capital, people, and technology to develop scalable business models and bring them to market faster than ever before. Our platform offers access to each step of our proprietary company-building process and a rich ecosystem of healthcare experts, research capabilities, and technical infrastructure. Since 2018, we have built over 60 companies from the ground up, reached more than 15M people across the care continuum, and partnered with dozens of leading organizations to accelerate healthcare innovation. For more information, visit .

Rachel Magnin

Redesign Health

...