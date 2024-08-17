I Enemy Ship Carrying Cruise Missiles In Seas Off Coast Of Ukraine
Date
8/17/2024 1:06:02 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One enemy ship carrying cruise missiles is on duty in the Black Sea.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the operational infor
mation of the Ukrainian Navy on facebook as of 06:00 on 17.08.2024.
'There is 1 enemy shi in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles,' the publication says.
There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. There are no enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Mediterranean Sea, the Ukrainian Navy adds.
Read also:
U.S. ambassador: 2,290 ship
s departed Ukraine's Black Sea ports over one year
It is also reported that during the day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 8 vessels to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 10 vessels to the Sea of Azov, of which 1 moved from the Bosphorus.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Finland has released new details of the investigation into the incident involving the violation of the country's territorial waters by the Mikhail Kazansky.
Illustrative photo / MoD Photo
MENAFN17082024000193011044ID1108568691
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.