I Enemy Ship Carrying Cruise Missiles In Seas Off Coast Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One enemy ship carrying missiles is on duty in the Black Sea.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the operational infor

mation of the Ukrainian Navy on as of 06:00 on 17.08.2024.

'There is 1 enemy shi in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles,' the publication says.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. There are no enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles in the Mediterranean Sea, the Ukrainian Navy adds.

It is also reported that during the day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 8 vessels to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 10 vessels to the Sea of Azov, of which 1 moved from the Bosphorus.

