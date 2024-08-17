Law On Legalisation Of Medical Cannabis Comes Into Force In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The law on the legalisation of medical cannabis has been enacted in Ukraine as of today.

This was reported by the of Healt , Ukrinform reports.

'On 16 August, the law regulating the circulation of cannabis for medical, industrial, scientific and scientific and technical purposes comes into force,' the statement said.

From now on, Ukraine allows the circulation of cannabis for medical purposes. In particular, military personnel suffering from PTSD and anxiety disorders, as well as patients with epilepsy, cancer patients and palliative care patients suffering from chronic pain are allowed to be treated with the relevant drugs.

Cannabis, its resin, extracts and tinctures have been removed from the list of particularly dangerous substances. Their circulation, which was previously banned, is now allowed, but with certain restrictions.

The cultivation of cannabis plants for industrial purposes (except for the production and/or manufacture of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances) is also now permitted. The condition under which such cultivation is permitted is the use of seeds collected from plant varieties whose dried straw has a maximum permissible concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol of less than 0.2%. Starting from 16 February 2027, the maximum permissible concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol in dried hemp straw for industrial purposes shall not exceed 0.3%.

To ensure the cultivation of medical cannabis in Ukraine, the Licensing Conditions have been developed and will soon be considered by the Cabinet of Ministers. The entire chain of medical cannabis circulation, from import or cultivation to dispensing to patients in pharmacies, will also be subject to licensing control.

The requirements for the cultivation of cannabis plants include indoor cultivation; round-the-clock video surveillance with free access to the National Police; and compliance with good practices for the cultivation and collection of raw materials of plant origin (GACP).

For cultivation, there is a procedure for purchasing plant seeds - they must have a quality certificate and be registered in the State Register of Plant Varieties Suitable for Distribution in Ukraine.

Laboratory tests of medical cannabis for THC content will be carried out exclusively in state laboratories, and plant samples will be taken with the participation of the National Police, which will ensure clear state control over the prevention of drug trafficking.

Additional elements of state control over drug trafficking include state security escorting the transport of medical cannabis and medicines made from it.

The transparency and control of the circulation of medical cannabis medicines will be ensured by an electronic system , the operation of which is regulated by law and will be launched this autumn after technical developments, the Ministry of Health notes.

Each transaction with medical cannabis must be registered in the electronic system within the next day after it is carried out. More than 30 types of transactions for more than 10 objects of accounting will be recorded and accounted for. The system will include information on the production of medical cannabis seeds, sowing, cloning, planting of plants and planting material, sending samples for laboratory testing, harvesting of plants, transportation, purchase, manufacture of medicines, waste disposal, dispensing in pharmacies, etc. Seeds, planting material, plants, intra-pharmacy preparations, medicines, waste, etc. will be subject to accounting.

Imports of cannabis plant material that can be used to make medicines in a pharmacy will also be allowed. To import raw materials into Ukraine, a licensed importer must obtain a permit from the State Administration on Medicines and Drugs and not exceed the quotas established by the state. The substance will be registered as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the State Register of Medicines within a shortened timeframe (up to 30 days).

Medicinal cannabis products will be manufactured in a pharmacy and prescribed to patients for whom conventional medicines have no therapeutic effect or cause adverse reactions that are poorly tolerated.

Such medicines will be available in Ukraine only on the basis of an electronic prescription, which will specify the dosage form and dosage, as well as the names of the active ingredients in the medicines. It is expected that medical cannabis products will be available to patients in the form of oral drops, hard capsules, and dental pastes.

People entering or leaving Ukraine or transiting through its territory are allowed by law to carry medical cannabis-based medicinal products for their own use in an amount not exceeding the amount specified in a doctor's prescription.

According to the law, legal entities of all forms of ownership are allowed to use narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors in scientific, research and development and educational activities if they have a licence.

At the same time, it is prohibited to sell cannabis plants and their processed products with any tetrahydrocannabinol content for recreational use.

Cannabis contains hundreds of unique cannabinoids and substances. Of all the known substances found in the cannabis plant, only tetrahydrocannabinol and its isomers have a psychoactive effect. Other cannabinoids do not affect the mental state, but can have a significant positive impact on the course of certain diseases. The use of non-psychoactive cannabinoids is not addictive and is used in medicine.

Globally, medical cannabis is successfully used to eliminate the side effects of chemotherapy in the treatment of cancer, chronic pain, glaucoma, anorexia, multiple sclerosis, Tourette's syndrome, schizophrenia, epilepsy, various psychoses, phantom pain, neuropathic pain, etc.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on 21 December 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law 'On Regulation of the Turnover of Cannabis Plants for Medical, Industrial, Scientific and Technical Purposes to Create Conditions for Expanding Patients' Access to the Necessary Treatment of Cancer and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders Resulting from the War'.

On 15 February, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the law on the legalisation of medical cannabis.