Karnataka Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert To 14 Districts For 48 Hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 14 districts across Karnataka due to the forecast of heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. The districts under alert are Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bagalkote, Bidar, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppala, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgiri, Bellary, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Shimoga.

From August 17 to 18, these areas are expected to experience rainfall ranging between 6 to 12 centimetres. The alert warns residents of potential disruptions and advises caution. Other regions of the state, including Bengaluru, are anticipated to receive light to moderate rains until August 21. The IMD has also predicted the possibility of heavy showers in certain locations.

In the latest report, which concluded at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Tavaragere in Koppal recorded the highest rainfall, measuring 8 centimetres in the past 24 hours. Gangavati followed with 7 centimetres of rain. Dharmasthala and Rona received 5 centimetres each. Belthangadi, Badami, and Tygarti saw 4 centimetres of rain each, while Puttur, Murnadu, and Ajjampur reported 3 centimetres each. Kuduthini, Banavasi, Mani, Panambur, and Siddapur received 2 centimetres of rainfall each.

Residents are urged to stay updated with weather advisories and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of expected heavy rainfall.