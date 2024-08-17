Vinesh Phogat In Tears On Arrival At Delhi Airport, Receives Historic Welcome After Paris Olympics 2024 Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vinesh Phogat arrived at Delhi airport on Saturday morning. She was in tears on receiving the historic welcome after triumphant performance at Paris 2024.

Vinesh Phogat said, "I thank all the countrymen, I am very fortunate," reported ANI.

| Vinesh Phogat fiasco: IOA advocate hints at option to appeal against CAS verdict

The crowd cheered for her and greeted her with bouquets of flowers and garlands. Prominent dignitaries including MP Deepender Hooda and others were present at the airport to welcomed her.

| Vinesh Phogat's coach opens up on weight cut session, says 'She collapsed but...

Wrestler Satyawart Kadian said,“Vinesh was, is and will remain a fighter. She is a champion for us and we are leaving no stone unturned to welcome her like a champion. We are treating her as a gold medalist. She used to compete in the 53 kg category, why did she compete in the 50 kg category. This a big question as to what was the reason she shifted to the 50 Kg category.”

| How Haryana is preparing for wrestler Vinesh Phogat's grand welcome

Ahead of return to her home country, Vinesh Phogat penned an emotional note thanking all the people who contributed towards her goal and were a part of her journey over the past few years. This development came two days after the Court of Arbitration Sport (CAS) dismissed her plea for a 'silver medal' at Paris Olympics 2024.

| Vinesh Phogat pens emotional note after Paris Olympics squall

After a triumphant victory in the semi-final 50 Kg women's freestyle wrestling match, Vinesh Phogat made it to the finals of the Olympic games but was disqualified for breaching weight criteria by 100 grams.

Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh said, "What Vinesh has done for the country, very few people do it. She should get more respect and appreciation," reported ANI.

"The countrymen are giving her tremendous love, you can see how the country welcomed her," ANI quoted wrestler Bajrang Punia as saying.