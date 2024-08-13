Egglife Foods Debuts In Top 12% Of Inc. 5000'S Fastest-Growing Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Startup harnesses the power of egg whites to land in the top 12% of America's fastest-growing companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods has harnessed the power of eggs to become one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Thanks to the success of its debut product - egglife® egg white wraps - Egglife Foods has earned its place in the top 12% of the coveted 5000 list. The startup makes its Inc. 5000 debut at #563 overall and #22 among food and beverage companies, after growing from $4M to $40M in just four years.

"It's amazing to see how far the power of egg protein and the innovation of our talented team has taken us in such a short period," said CEO David Kroll. "We've always believed that the groundbreaking wraps we developed would help change the way people eat and catapult our business. This accomplishment is a testament to everyone at Egglife Foods who poured their hearts into egglife® egg white wraps, and wouldn't be possible without the consumers who make these simple, delicious, and nutritious wraps part of their daily meals and snacks."

Powered by a team of industry veterans that boast a combined 200 years of CPG experience, Egglife Foods has thrived by pouring all of its energy into perfecting one product - egglife® egg white wraps. These delicious tortilla-style wraps, made from 95% egg whites and no flour, are packed with 5g+ of protein and come in six delicious flavors. Each egglife® egg white wrap is also low carb, gluten free, dairy free, zero sugar, and keto friendly. Thanks to the brand's dedicated fans, these wraps are now in over 14,000 doors in the United States, including distribution at Aldi, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Sprouts, and more.

About Egglife Foods

As a leader in modern nutrition, Egglife Foods is reimagining the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. The company's debut product, egglife® egg white wraps, are made using patented technology that converts liquid egg to solid matter, resulting in a low-carb, protein-packed tortilla-style wrap. egglife wraps are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a delicious, versatile, low-carb, protein-packed tortilla alternative. The wraps are available in six flavors – original, everything bagel, sweet cinnamon, southwest, italian, and garden salsa, and can be found in the refrigerated section in over 14,000 retail locations throughout the United States and Canada. More information is available at egglifefoods.

