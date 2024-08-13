mPokket hosts blood donation camp, 127 employees step forward to boost local blood supply

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13 August 2024: Demonstrating its commitment to community welfare, mPokket – one of India’s leading digital lending platforms – organized a blood donation camp in collaboration with Maheshwari Foundations and Howrah Lions Hospital Blood Centre. This initiative saw 127 donors come forward to collectively contribute 124 units of life-saving blood, highlighting the tremendous impact of community solidarity in promoting health and well-being.



Each donor received a card for emergency use and a token of appreciation, as a reminder of their vital contribution. Notably, a single donation has the potential to make a difference in the lives of up to three people, emphasizing the extraordinary impact of each act of kindness. Looking ahead, mPokket plans to organize quarterly blood donation camps to maintain a steady supply of essential blood for local hospitals, aiming to save numerous lives via ongoing community support.



Ms Rajani Jalan, Director of CSR & People Relations at mPokket, commented, “We are incredibly proud of our employees’ enthusiastic response to this initiative. Their generosity will greatly benefit the community. This initiative reflects our core values of contributing to societal well-being. We extend our sincere thanks to Maheshwari Foundations and Howrah Lions Hospital Blood Centre for their invaluable support and partnership.”



The collaboration with Maheshwari Foundations, known for its efforts against illiteracy, hunger and deprivation, aligns with mPokket’s mission to uplift the underprivileged. Howrah Lions Hospital Blood Centre’s premier diagnostic services ensured the safe collection and distribution of blood, enhancing the event’s success and impact on community health. Through such initiatives, the Kolkata-based digital lender demonstrates its commitment to crucial causes and fosters a culture of empathy and community engagement.





MENAFN13082024005232011781ID1108549428