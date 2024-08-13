US Signal Strengthens Michigan Presence With Strategic Acquisition Of Detroit North Data Center

John White, Chief Operating Officer at US Signal, emphasized the company's strategic vision, stating, "Our mission to fortify digital infrastructure in Michigan has never been stronger. This acquisition underscores our position as the leading data center and managed services provider in the region. With three facilities in Metro Detroit now fully operational and in high demand, we are poised for growth."

The Detroit North Data Center, encompassing 76,000 square feet, is ready for immediate lease, offering 4MW of available power with the ability to expand up to 8MW. This facility is set for substantial enhancements, including over 5 megawatts of critical IT load capabilities, 24/7 staffing, and top-tier multi-level security measures, meeting rigorous tier III standards for redundancy and reliability.

Designed to accommodate the surging demand for AI and high-power consumption applications, the facility boasts 17,000 square feet of raised floor space, with ample room for expansion. It adheres to the highest compliance standards, being SSAE 18-audited, HIPAA-compliant, and PCI-certified, ensuring utmost security for all hosted data.

In anticipation of increased operational needs, US Signal plans to augment its workforce in the market, adding office space and welcoming a number of new employees to meet the evolving needs of its customer base. In line with their commitment to expanding network capabilities, US Signal will also be adding a 6-mile fiber build around the Detroit North Data Center. This effort will further bolster connectivity and ensure seamless, high-speed data exchange for its clients.

An open house event will be announced following the completion of the facility's renovations this fall. The swift commitment from several of US Signal's clients to utilize space within the new Detroit North Data Center highlights the strong market demand for premium digital infrastructure services.

John White added, "Drawing from our success with the Indianapolis North Data Center, the Detroit North facility is on track to become a pivotal hub for network connectivity and digital infrastructure services."

US Signal's remarkable year-over-year growth rate in data center operations is a testament to its commitment to providing robust and reliable digital infrastructure solutions.

US Signal is a leading Midwest-based digital infrastructure provider, established in 2001. With a rich history of delivering cutting-edge digital infrastructure solutions, US Signal's strength lies in its extensive, wholly owned and operated fiber network. The company specializes in offering a wide array of managed and professional services, including network connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery solutions, all designed to optimize and safeguard business resources. For more insight into US Signal's services, visit .