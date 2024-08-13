By Nature From New Zealand® Launches A Nationwide Search For By Nature Beauty Ambassadors To Empower Women To Stand Up, Be Seen And Feel Great

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, By Nature Skincare, a leading skincare brand available in Walmarts nationwide, is thrilled to announce the launch of its By Nature Beauties Ambassador Program. This exciting new initiative is designed to empower women across the country to stand up, be seen, and feel great through the power of natural skincare.

By Nature Skincare Range

By Nature Beauties Ambassador

Continue Reading

Founded in New Zealand in 2012, By Nature's mission remains unchanged: to create natural skincare that is both luxurious and on-trend. The brand believes that everyone deserves fresher, healthier-looking skin that boosts confidence and empowers them. Now, the brand is looking to its community to drive that empowering message forward as it kicks off the search for the first By Nature Beauties-an ambassador program of passionate individuals who inspire their community to feel beautiful in their own skin.

Ambassadors will gain exclusive access to the brand's latest product releases, opportunities to earn commission, exclusive access to sales, and expert skincare tips. Additionally, they will have the chance to participate in special events, inform brand decisions, and be featured in By Nature photoshoots.

On launching the By Nature Beauties Ambassador Program, By Nature's Managing Director, Tim McIver, said:

"Since the beginning, we've been focused on providing honest, clean, and functional skincare. It is our passion to offer high-quality, affordable skincare solutions that help women feel empowered and confident in their skin."

"It's an incredible privilege to be part of someone's skincare routine. We know that the power of skincare is so much more than skin-deep, and the By Nature Beauties Ambassador Program is an extension of our commitment to helping everyone achieve fresher, healthier-looking skin that gives them the confidence to stand up and be themselves."

"We are excited to connect with passionate individuals who share our love for natural skincare and are eager to share their experiences with their communities."

To celebrate the launch of the By Nature Beauties Ambassador Program, By Nature From New Zealand® is inviting skincare enthusiasts across the United States to apply. Ambassadors will be selected based on their passion for skincare, community engagement, and alignment with the brand's values. Applications will be reviewed as they are received, and interested individuals can apply through By Nature's website at .

Selected ambassadors will receive:



A welcome kit featuring a curated selection of By Nature's products.

Early access to new product launches.

Opportunities to collaborate on social media campaigns.

Exclusive discounts and offers.

Commission opportunities.

Chance to inform brand decisions. Early access to sales and more!

For more information about the By Nature Beauties Ambassador program and to apply, please visit .

Media Contact:

Caren Visser

+64 21 231 2360

[email protected]

Follow By Nature® on social media:

Facebook: @bynatureskincare

Instagram: @bynatureskincare

TikTok: @bynatureskincare

About By Nature®

By Nature From New Zealand® is a trusted skincare brand committed to providing natural, affordable skincare solutions for everyone. The brand's products are designed to promote healthier-looking skin, boost confidence, and enhance natural beauty. By Nature's products are available in retail stores throughout the US, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as online at and through Amazon USA.

For more information, interview opportunities, or product sampling, please contact Caren Visser -

[email protected] .

SOURCE By Nature from New Zealand