Aire Dental Arts Notice Of Data Breach

PLLC d/b/a Aire Arts ("Aire Dental") is writing to provide information regarding an event that involves certain information relating to your personal information.

In June 2024, Aire Dental became aware that certain computer systems in its environment were inaccessible as a result of malicious file encryption.

Aire Dental immediately launched an extensive investigation, aided by third party computer forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the event and worked quickly to secure its systems, restore access to the information and investigate what happened. Through the investigation,

Aire Dental determined that a threat actor gained access to a limited number of its systems and certain files in those systems were accessed.



Aire Dental performed a comprehensive review of the contents of the affected systems to determine what information could be contained in the impacted files and to whom the information related. The review was recently completed.

