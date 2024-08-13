Karnataka: Young Man Stabs Alvas PU College Student Over Alleged Love Failure In Moodabidri, Case Filed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident in Moodabidri, Dakshin Kannada district, a young man attacked a student with scissors after a love failure. The altercation occurred at Alvas College early yesterday morning, where the accused, identified as Manjunath from Tumkur, reportedly took drastic action due to personal grievances.

Manjunath, who had studied alongside the victim during their Pre-University College (PUC) days, had recently travelled from Tumkur to Moodabidri to meet her. His anger stemmed from the fact that the young woman had not responded to his messages, and he had been unsuccessful in arranging a meeting with her despite numerous attempts.

Karnataka HC rejects petition for fresh probe in Soujanya murder and rape case

On the morning of the incident, Manjunath, unable to contain his frustration, went to the college and confronted the student. During the confrontation, he used scissors to stab her, causing a minor injury to her face. The victim, a young woman from Tumkur currently studying at Alvas College, was immediately attended to by fellow students who intervened and restrained Manjunath.

The students swiftly handed Manjunath over to the Moodabidri police, who have since arrested him. A case of attempted murder has been filed against him. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.