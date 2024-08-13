Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao Shares New Poster For Upcoming Horror Comedy Ahead Of Film Release [PHOTOS]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajkummar Rao is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film, Stree 2, set to hit theaters on August 15. The latest poster, featuring Rao, has quickly gained traction online, with fans expressing their excitement. In a recent Instagram post, Rao shared a photo of himself making a heart shape with his hands and mentioned that he is "Chanderi ke राजकुमार" (Prince of Chanderi) and encouraged his followers to watch the when it releases in two days. This post was met with enthusiastic responses from fans, who have dubbed the film a potential blockbuster.

Alongside Rao, Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead role in Stree 2. The film's third song, "Khoobsurat," was also released, showcasing a playful rivalry between Rao and Varun Dhawan. The song's video starts with Dhawan admiring Kapoor's beauty, which leads to Rao's character feeling heartbroken and attempting to win her over. Fans have enjoyed this lighthearted rivalry.

The trailer for Stree 2 picks up where the first installment left off. This time, Chanderi faces a new threat rather than being haunted by Stree. Rao, along with Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, embarks on a mission to combat a headless monster named 'Sarkata.' Tripathi's character introduces this new menace, and Kapoor's character returns to help the townspeople, who now pray for her protection rather than asking her to come the next day.

ALSO READ:

WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Temple on Sridevi's birth anniversary

The original Stree, released in 2018, was critically acclaimed and a commercial success. Its soundtrack, including hits like "Milegi Milegi" and "Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe," became immensely popular. Nora Fatehi's performance in "Kamariya" also captured significant attention.