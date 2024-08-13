Resting Rainbow Joins Frandevco As Its Newest Franchise Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joe Moncaleano, Co-founder of Resting Rainbow, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Resting Rainbow Pet Memorials & Cremation, a renowned pet cremation service dedicated to honoring pets with dignity and respect, is proud to announce its new partnership with FranDevCo, a franchise development company specializing in emerging and growth-oriented brands. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Resting Rainbow's mission to expand its compassionate services nationwide.Founded in 2018 by lifelong friends Joe Moncaleano, Julian Rivera, and Paul Butler, Resting Rainbow was born out of a need for a truly empathetic final-service company for pets and their families. After experiencing the loss of their beloved pets, the founders realized the lack of sympathetic and efficient services available during such difficult times. Resting Rainbow's mission is to provide families with a peaceful, professional, and dignified way to say goodbye to their loved ones."Resting Rainbow is more than just a business-it's a mission to bring comfort and understanding to pet owners during their time of grief," said Joe Moncaleano, Co-founder of Resting Rainbow. "Our partnership with FranDevCo will enable us to grow our capabilities, reach more families in need, and provide them with the level of compassionate care they deserve."Resting Rainbow stands out in the pet care industry with its comprehensive range of services, including private pet cremation, pet pickup and drop-off, memorial services, urns and jewelry, home euthanasia, DNA testing, necropsy, and even cloning. The company's unique model is recession-resistant, with pet lovers spending even more during economic downturns. It also meets the growing demand from younger generations, who increasingly view pets as family members.FranDevCo's expertise in franchise development will provide Resting Rainbow with the support and resources needed to expand its business. "We're very excited to welcome Resting Rainbow to our family of franchise partners," said Sung Ohm, CEO of FranDevCo. "Their unique business model and dedication to compassionate pet care perfectly align with our values, and we look forward to helping them share their incredible service with more Americans who need it."Due to its low competition and employee requirements, passive and semi-involved ownership opportunities, and needs-based model, Resting Rainbow offers an appealing opportunity for potential franchisees. From established operational systems to marketing strategies, franchisees receive the tools and guidance needed to run a successful business. This support also extends to handling cremations and providing emotional assistance to grieving customers.As the number of pets per household grows at a staggering rate, the eventuality of a pet's passing is a fact of life. Resting Rainbow is a company dedicated to making that passing a little easier for the family and, along the way, ensuring that entrepreneurs who want to make a difference in their community and have a positive impact on people have a platform to make that a satisfying and rewarding endeavor.###About Resting RainbowResting Rainbow Pet Memorials & Cremation is a compassionate business that helps pet parents cope with the loss of their beloved furry family members. The business provides a full line of services and products, a one- to two-day turnaround to help with the closure of the loss, and a Certificate of Cremation that also expresses sympathy. Resting Rainbow's equipment used in the cremation process is built to meet government emissions and air quality standards. Founded in 2018, the Florida-based Resting Rainbow's local locations include Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Deerfield Beach. For more information, please visit .About FranDevCoFranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce rapid, sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. FranDevCo's mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Current partner brands include MosquitoNix, Taste Buds Kitchen, beem Light Sauna, Floyd's 99 Barbershop, PatchMaster, Chatime, IV Nutrition, and Scoop Brothers. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev .

