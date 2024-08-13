Meteorology Department Warns Of Humid, Hot Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be humid with haze and hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore will be hazy and some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first, becomes mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northeasterly at a speed of 03 to13 knot.

Sea state inshore will be 01 to 03 feet, while offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 10 km, while offshore, it will be 04 to 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Doha 13:00 - ** : ** 04:20 - 17:53 40

Mesaieed 15:41 - ** : ** 05:06 - ** : ** 39

Wakrah 13:17 - 21:24 05:09 - 18:40 38

Al Khor 20:48 - 10:38 16:39 - 04:14 41

Ruwais 10:38 - 22:51 04:14 - 17:13 37

Dukhan 03:52 - 16:10 09:38 - 22:53 38

Abu Samra 03:19 - 15:32 09:02 - 21:24 41

Sunrise: 05:06 LT

Sunset: 18:09 LT

-----------------------

