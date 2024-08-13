Dhaka Airport Closed For Six Hours
8/13/2024 4:33:20 AM
Dhaka: All flight operations have been suspended for six hours at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on August 5.
The closure was confirmed by Group Captain Kamrul Islam, Executive Director of the airport.
The move took place following an unrest which led the former Prime Minister sheikh Hasina resign and leave the country amid a huge anti-government protest.
Authorities have yet to announce when operations will resume at the airport.
