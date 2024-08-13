Himachal Pradesh Welcomes Over One Crore Tourists In H1 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Himachal Pradesh witnessed a significant surge in tourism, welcoming over one crore visitors in the first half of 2024. The state recorded 1,00,87,440 tourists by June, as per recent official data.

The surge was drawn by the state's scenic valleys, pleasant climate and state government-provided amenities, said reports.

Popular destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti continued to attract visitors. Notably, Kullu and Shimla districts emerged as top attractions, welcoming 4,73,737 and 4,48,392 tourists respectively.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu noted that the trend has continued into July, supported by favourable weather conditions and open roads.

He emphasised that despite some recent weather-related road issues, most roads across the state remain open and accessible to both tourists and the general public.

The Chief Minister also expressed optimism about surpassing two crore visitors by the end of 2024.

