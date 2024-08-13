Sreejesh Receives Hero’S Welcome After Historic Feat At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The wall of Indian hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Tuesday returned to India along with veteran defenders Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Abhishek, and Sumit, after a record-extending Olympic campaign in Paris.

A large crowd gathered here at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to welcome back the hockey heroes and loud cheers rang out at the airport for Sreejesh, whose impeccable saves throughout the won millions of hearts worldwide.

With a bronze medal win in Paris, the Indian men's team claimed back-to-back medals in hockey for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich and attained their 13th overall Olympic medal.

"It was surreal to see so many Indian fans come out to receive and congratulate us for the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This medal is for the people of India who have been our constant support and have been with us through thick and thin," said Sreejesh.

The legendary goalkeeper, however, had announced his retirement before the Paris Olympics started via social media.

Vowing to 'Win it for Sreejesh', the Indian team made it to the bronze medal match against Spain. Harmanpreet Singh, the top scorer of the Paris 2024 Olympics with 10 goals, netted a brace to seal a thrilling 2-1 victory.

The Paris 2024 Olympics saw the Indian team = play scintillating hockey at times; performances that saw them defeat Australia by 3-2, for the first time after 52 years in the Olympics. They pulled out another rabbit from the hat in the Quarter Finals, an unreal performance by every single member of the team against Great Britain, where they defended with a man down for over 40 minutes to force penalty shootouts and win by 4-2, courtesy of heroics from Sreejesh.

Hockey India is organising a felicitation ceremony to honour Sreejesh on Wednesday.