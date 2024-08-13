Karnataka Records 68,000 HIV Positive Cases In 2023-24

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka has reported 68,450 new cases over the past year, according to Dinesh Gundu Rao. The Minister announced this alarming statistic while launching the two-month 'International Youth Day and HIV Prevention Campaign' on Monday. This initiative, organized by the Health Department, aims to raise awareness about HIV, especially among the youth.

Although there has been a decline in the spread of HIV nationwide, Karnataka remains significantly affected. Out of 24.44 lakh HIV-positive individuals in India, 2.28 lakh are from Karnataka. Of these, 1.91 lakh are currently receiving regular treatment, the Minister noted.

The campaign's goal is to reduce new HIV infections to zero. Emphasizing the importance of safety measures during sexual contact, Gundu Rao stressed that HIV does not necessarily mean a death sentence. With consistent treatment, individuals can lead healthy lives. He highlighted that polygamy and unprotected sex are major contributors to the high HIV infection rates in the state.

To enhance awareness, the campaign will utilize media, social media, quizzes, and mural painting competitions for students. Health workers and local institution staff will engage with migrant and youth communities to spread the message. Additionally, there will be a strong push for more HIV testing.

Between April and October 2023, 18,65,141 HIV tests were conducted across 475 local counselling centres in the state, revealing 7,696 positive cases. This results in a positivity rate of 0.41%. Among 8,37,709 pregnant women screened during the same period, 327 were found to be infected. The Health Department plans to implement mandatory testing in hospitals to eliminate transmission of HIV from pregnant women to their babies by 2025.

This comprehensive approach aims to curb the HIV epidemic and improve the quality of life for those affected.