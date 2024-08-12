TIFF's TREATS ARRIVES IN SAVANNAH, MARKING THE BRAND's NEWEST GEORGIA DELIVERY LOCATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Savannah residents can now have warm, freshly baked treats from the original warm cookie delivery company delivered to their door.

Tiff's Treats , the original warm cookie delivery company and Atlanta's favorite cookie according to Atlanta Magazine, has officially launched a delivery-only outpost in Savannah, Georgia, today, August 12, marking the newest delivery location in the Peach State. Savannah-area residents can now spread cookie kindness and celebrate occasions of all kinds with their loved ones, enjoying gifts of hot and fresh treats that are baked-to-order and delivered on-demand.

"We are thrilled to launch a Tiff's Treats delivery outpost in Savannah," said Tiffany Chen, co-founder and chief creative officer of Tiff's Treats. "Georgia has been so special to us, and Savannah has been high on our expansion wishlist for some time due to its vibrant energy. We're excited for the community to experience the joy of sending freshly baked cookies to loved ones, making birthdays, thank-yous, and other special occasions even sweeter with warm treats."

Founded by Tiffany and Leon Chen when they were sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin, the brand has earned millions of loyal fans with its unique straight-from-the-oven delivery model and has grown to over 130 locations and counting. The Savannah opening, which launches in tandem with a new location in Columbus, GA, is the latest of many growth milestones for Tiff's Treats, which will continue to expand in other cities and states throughout the year. Other Tiff's Treats Georgia locations are throughout Atlanta and in Athens.

Savannah residents will be able to have treats baked-to-order and delivered warm to their doorstep Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. Cookie flavors include all of Tiff's Treats' classic favorites, as well as a rotating Flavor of the Month. Flavors include Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle, Sugar Cookie with M&Ms, Double Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Peanut Butter, Pecan Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin, White Chip Almond, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. Catering trays, milk and select specialty packaging will be available for special occasions like birthdays and thank you's. The new locations will also boast a new flavor in honor of Tiff's Treats' 25th anniversary, Birthday Confetti with white chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles.

Residents in Savannah can also receive 50% off their first order of warm cookies from Tiff's Treats when they sign up at this link HERE .

Tiff's Treats warm cookie delivery is available now in Savannah. Orders can be placed through

cookiedelivery , the Tiff's Treats mobile app, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

ABOUT TIFF'S TREATS

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to over 130 retail distribution locations and counting in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, Kentucky, and New Mexico, with more than 1,700 employees. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats

baked to order and delivered warm . Customers can order online at cookiedelivery, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service.

