Diaago Launches Invensify's Innovative Insuridge Shipper: A New Era In Sample Transportation

- Jackson Hyde, CEO of diaagoDANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading distributor in the scientific community diaago is thrilled to announce the launch of the Invensify Insuridge Shipper, a revolutionary product designed to elevate the standards of biological sample transportation. Officially launching on August 12, 2024, the Insuridge Shipper promises unmatched temperature control, ease of use, and reliability for researchers and laboratories worldwide.Invensify is a pioneering company dedicated to advancing scientific and laboratory technology through innovative solutions. Specializing in developing high-performance sample storage and transportation systems, Invensify has established itself as a leader in creating cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of the scientific community. Their portfolio includes state-of-the-art technologies such as temperature-controlled shippers, automated storage solutions, and integrated monitoring systems, all designed to enhance laboratory efficiency and ensure the integrity of critical samples. Their commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in every product they develop, making them a trusted partner for laboratories and research institutions.In an industry where precision and reliability are crucial, Invensify's Insuridge Shipper stands out as a game-changer. Engineered to maintain precise temperatures for over 100 hours without external power, the Insuridge Shipper ensures the integrity of valuable biological samples during transit. This innovative product is ideal for laboratories handling sensitive materials that require stringent temperature control.“Invensify's power-efficient semi-conductor shippers are going to create a paradigm shift in how temperature-sensitive drugs are transported and stored going forward,” said Faizan Ahmed, CEO and founder of Invensify.By partnering with Invensify, diaago is proud to offer the Insuridge Shipper-a product that exemplifies both our commitment to innovation and quality. The Insuridge Shipper can hold up to 1,920 0.75ml micronic samples, making it suitable for large-scale operations. Its integrated LTE connectivity allows for 24/7 monitoring through a dedicated app and web portal, offering real-time data and enhanced oversight. The shipper's temperature settings are versatile, accommodating ranges from -10 to 0°C, 2 to 8°C, and 15 to 25°C, catering to various sample requirements.Additional features include an integrated chip cooling system that ensures consistent performance and easy transportability for user convenience. The Insuridge Shipper's design reflects a commitment to high standards and innovation, aligning with diaago's dedication to advancing scientific research through state-of-the-art solutions."We are super excited to introduce the Insuridge Shipper to our customers," said Jackson Hyde, CEO of diaago. "This product exemplifies our mission to provide high-quality, reliable solutions for the scientific community. The Insuridge Shipper is a significant advancement in sample transportation technology, offering unparalleled performance with ease of use."Key Features:.Extended Temperature Control: Maintains precise temperatures for over 100 hours without external power, ensuring the integrity of your valuable samples during extended transit. Perfect for long-haul transportation where temperature stability is critical..High Capacity: Accommodates up to 1,920 0.75ml micronic samples-close to 2,000-making it ideal for large-scale operations and high-volume sample handling..Versatile Temperature Settings: Provides flexible temperature control across multiple ranges, including -10 to 0°C, 2 to 8°C, and 15 to 25°C. Tailor the temperature to suit diverse sample requirements with ease..Advanced Integrated LTE Connectivity: Offers 24/7 real-time monitoring and lifetime tracking via a dedicated App and Web portal. Seamlessly integrates API sharing, Bluetooth, and Cloud connectivity for comprehensive data access and management..Innovative Integrated Chip Cooling System: Delivers consistent and reliable cooling performance, ensuring samples remain at optimal temperatures throughout transit..User-Friendly Design: Engineered for convenience with an easy-to-transport design, making handling and mobility straightforward for users in any setting.For more information about the Insuridge Shipper, including product specifications and purchasing details, please visit or contact diaago at .... The Insuridge Shipper will be available for order starting August 12, 2024.About diaago: diaago is a California-based distributor committed to serving the scientific community with innovative solutions. Our product offerings span diagnostics, academia, agriculture, and government sectors. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, diaago is dedicated to advancing scientific research through state-of-the-art products and services.

