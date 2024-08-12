Global Radar Altimeter Market Size To Exceed USD 55.02 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.06%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Radar Altimeter Size was Valued at USD 36.97 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Radar Altimeter Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 55.02 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting Companies covered: Honeywell International Inc., BendixKing, Collins Aerospace, FreeFlight Systems, Garmin Ltd., Hyper Tech., Leonardo S.p.A., Meteksan Defence Inc., Sarasota Avionics International, Thales Group, United Instruments, Aerosonic, and Others Key Vendors.

New York, United States , Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Radar Altimeter Market Size Expected to Grow from USD 36.97 Billion in 2023 to USD 55.02 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period 2023-2033.









A radar altimeter is a device that measures an object's height above or below the surface of the earth, as well as the amount of time it takes for a radio wave beam to reflect off the ground and reach its target. Radar altimeters have numerous features, such as thermal drift recovery during flight, low power of intercept, low radiated power, and leading-edge tracking technique. Fixed wing helicopters can utilize digital radar altimeters to meet Eurofighter integrity and reliability criteria. The need for both military and commercial aircraft is anticipated to fuel market expansion over the course of the forecast period, as will the aerospace and defense industry's growing use of safety and security measures, increased defense spending by regional governments, and the growing use of radar altimeters by remote sensing scientists for a range of geomorphologic studies. However, the market's growth is being hindered by the expensive cost of radar altimeters and their susceptibility to technical issues brought on by bad weather, like rain and snow.

Global Radar Altimeter Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Synthetic Radar Aperture, Pulse limited), By Application (Commercial Aircraft, Spacecraft, Military Aircraft, UAVs, sUAV, UUVs, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The pulse limited segment is expected to hold the largest share of the radar altimeter market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the type, the radar altimeter market is categorized into synthetic radar aperture, and pulse limited. Among these, the pulse limited segment is expected to hold the largest share of the radar altimeter market during the anticipation timeframe. Because the echoes of the pulse limited radar altimeter do not interfere with clutter echoes at lower doppler frequencies, high relative velocity targets can be easily spotted by a high-prf pulse doppler radar.

The sUAV segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the application, the radar altimeter market is categorized into commercial aircraft, spacecraft, military aircraft, UAVs, sUAV, UUVs, and others. Among these, the sUAV segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. An sUAV radar's transmitter and receiver are used to detect radio waves reflected off of objects in order to determine their direction, speed, and distance.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global radar altimeter market over the anticipation timeframe.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global radar altimeter market over the anticipation timeframe. Asia Pacific market share is largely contributed by the economies of China, Japan, India, Vietnam, and South Korea. Market expansion is expected to be accelerated by increased government spending in developing countries' military and commercial aviation sectors. China leads the world in the civil aviation market. The top five countries in the world for the market for civil aviation

Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global radar altimeter market during the anticipation timeframe. Increasing demand for both military and commercial aircraft, together with substantial defense budget. European markets are predicted to rise as a result of the continent's active research and development of cutting-edge technology for use in the aerospace industry.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global radar altimeter market are Honeywell International Inc., BendixKing, Collins Aerospace, FreeFlight Systems, Garmin Ltd., Hyper Tech., Leonardo S.p.A., Meteksan Defence Industry Inc., Sarasota Avionics International, Thales Group, United Instruments, Aerosonic, and others Key Players.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, The FAA is almost finished approving the Technical Standard Order (TSO) for FreeFlight Systems' 5G interference-resistant radar altimeters, known as the Terrain series. The company plans to provide the TSO with the required paperwork early in April; approval should follow shortly after.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global radar altimeter market based on the below-mentioned segments:

