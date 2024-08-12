عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sharjah Ruler Approves Health Insurance For Citizens Above 45 At University Hospital

Sharjah Ruler Approves Health Insurance For Citizens Above 45 At University Hospital


8/12/2024 3:41:02 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 3:26 PM

Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 9:20 PM

Sharjah's ruler on Monday approved health insurance for citizens aged 45 and above at the University Hospital in Sharjah.

The insurance will be implemented from Monday, August 12, set at a cost of Dh80 million.


An electric LINK will be sent to beneficiaries to activate their health insurance and link it to their Emirates ID.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The approval was announced by the Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority through the 'Direct Line'.

ALSO READ:

  • 'More vacations, time with kids': How 3-day weekend changed life for employees in Sharjah
  • Sharjah Ruler approves new logos for 3 municipalities in the emirate
  • UAE: Police arrest gang of 3 for trying to smuggle drugs inside marble stones

MENAFN12082024000049011007ID1108546287


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search