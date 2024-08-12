Tribal Health Earns Gold Seal Of Approval From Joint Commission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Whittney LaCroix

Healthcare staffing company elated to earn confirmation of quality care a second time

- Whittney LaCroixSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tribal Health, the leader in healthcare solutions for Native American communities, announced it earned The Joint Commission's Seal of Approval® for Care Staffing Services (HCSS) Certification this summer for a second time. As the nation's premier quality improvement and accrediting institution, the Joint Commission evaluated Tribal Health's compliance with standards spanning several areas that included leadership, human resources management, performance measure and improvement, and information management.Tribal Health President Whittney LaCroix stated the findings were a testament to the quality of the healthcare professionals Tribal Health provides to client facilities.“Earning the Gold Seal is especially rewarding as it affirms our ongoing commitment to patient safety and quality care,” LaCroix stated.“Through sustained collaboration, we have crafted an ecosystem of policies and practices that ensures our teams provide skilled and compassionate care. Our performance improvement programs have transformed our client facilities, increasing operational efficiencies to connect more patients to exceptional clinical services. This was our second consecutive survey with zero findings or areas for improvement – and we are so proud of our team.”Chief Legal Officer Amanda Crutchfield noted that the HCSS certification reflects Tribal Health's consistent efforts to optimize oversight of staff qualifications , competencies, placement, and performance.“Achieving this certification from the Joint Commission for the second time is a gratifying confirmation that we are aligned with the highest standards in providing healthcare staffing services,” stated Crutchfield.“The Joint Commission's standards inform every aspect of our commitment to creating a healthcare culture where every patient receives respectful, dignified, and quality care to the communities we serve.”About Tribal HealthTribal Health provides emergency medicine, critical care, specialty, primary and behavioral health care as well as consulting and staffing services to Tribal and federal healthcare facilities nationwide. The only organization of its kind, Tribal Health is committed to transforming Native American and Indigenous communities from within, improving access to care, creating health care career opportunities, empowering providers, and delivering high quality, culturally sensitive care that is tailored to Indigenous needs. Learn more at tribalhealth.Press Contact:For more information or to arrange an interview, contact ....

Valerie Fenyn

Tribal Health

+1 5755748212

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube