Clearwater Marine Aquarium's Manatee Rehabilitation Center Is Now Open

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Marine Aquarium opened its Manatee Rehabilitation Center

today, heralding a significant milestone for the Aquarium. This state-of-the-art facility will help accommodate the surge in manatees requiring care. CMA will provide assistance to sick, or orphaned manatees which includes individuals affected by habitat loss, boat strike wounds, ingestion of foreign objects, entanglements and cold stress syndrome. Equipped with the latest technology, including ozone treatment and medical habitats with false bottoms, the center is designed to ensure the comfort and well-being of these gentle sea creatures.

This state-of-the-art facility will help accommodate the surge in manatees requiring care.

Zamboni and Yeti are the first two patients at Clearwater Marine Aquarium's news Manatee Rehabilitation Center in Florida.

"Clearwater Marine Aquarium has been dedicated to the conservation and protection of manatees for over two decades. Thanks to our donors, guests, and sponsors, this vision is now a reality," said Joe Handy, CEO of Clearwater Marine Aquarium. "We are the first responders of the ocean, from research to monitoring, and now rehabilitation. From international waters like Belize, Cuba and the Dominican Republic, to our own local Florida waters, we are ready to protect this keystone species," said Handy. "By educating our visitors and supporting research and rescue efforts, we can make a real difference in the survival of these gentle giants. It is our responsibility to ensure that future generations have the opportunity to appreciate and admire manatees in their native waters."

The first two manatee patients were recently welcomed and both transported from ZooTampa at Lowry Park, which like CMA, is also a member of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP). ZooTampa, along with SeaWorld Orlando and Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens are critical care facilities for manatee rehabilitation. Two of those facilities have at least 20 manatees currently receiving care, so their transfer to CMA helps alleviate the critical care bed space. CMA will be moving toward accepting critical care cases in the near future after its surgical suite is renovated, enlarged and equipped to allow for manatee surgical needs.

The first patients are:

YETI - Yeti was rescued by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, ZooTampa and U.S. Fish and Wildlife for cold stress in Kings Bay, Citrus County, Florida on Feb. 15, 2024. He was 205 centimeters long and weighed 365 pounds at the time of his rescue. Yeti was transported to ZooTampa at Lowry Park for critical care and was transferred to Clearwater Marine Aquarium for continued rehabilitation. He is currently 216 centimeters long and weighs 495 pounds.

ZAMBONI - Zamboni was rescued for cold stress by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and ZooTampa in Placida Bayou, Pinellas County, Florida on Jan. 25, 2024. He was 200 centimeters long and weighed 306 pounds at the time of his rescue. Zamboni was transported to ZooTampa at Lowry Park for critical care and transferred to Clearwater Marine Aquarium for continued rehabilitation. He is currently 208 centimeters long and weighs 440 pounds.

Manatees are a flagship species and indicators of the health of their aquatic natural habitat,

playing a vital role to the ecosystem. As stewards of this threatened species, CMA's goal is to educate guests about manatees and their conservation status. Visitors can learn about the threats to manatees and what they can do to help protect them. Coupled with educational experiences, the public will have the opportunity to observe the manatees and CMA's work to provide care.

For over two decades, CMA has assisted in rescuing, releasing and tracking manatees around the world. In 2019, the aquarium introduced a new Research Institute division, encompassing the staff and programs of the former Sea to Shore Alliance organization. The intent of CMA Research Institute (CMARI) is to broaden the conservation and research scope of CMA, resulting in advancements toward the protection of species and habitats both locally and globally. Dr. James "Buddy" Powell, chief zoological officer for CMA, and executive director of CMARI, has worked to protect manatees around the globe for more than 50 years through field study and scientific research.

"The opening of the manatee care center symbolizes a complete journey for us, years in the making. Having already played a vital role in rescue, research, and monitoring of manatees, we now step into the crucial realm of providing direct care for their recovery and survival," said Dr. Powell. "Global research and hands-on care are intertwined. Through studying manatees both in the wild and within our facility, we gain invaluable insights into their needs and behaviors, empowering us to craft more effective conservation strategies," said Dr. Powell. "We are profoundly grateful to the

Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership

for their partnership and shared commitment to saving this species."

Accompanying the new Manatee Rehabilitation Center, a dedicated team will be tasked with the crucial responsibility of providing expert care to these animals in need. From veterinarians to research scientists to field assistants. Some of the professionals on this team include:



Dr. James "Buddy" Powell , chief zoological officer - For over 50 years, Dr. Powell has been a leading authority in manatee research and conservation, dedicating his career to their protection and that of other endangered species worldwide. Beginning as a biologist and manatee specialist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, he later conducted groundbreaking research on manatees for the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), contributing to the establishment of coastal protected areas in Florida, Central America, and Cuba. Dr. Powell's expertise has been recognized with prestigious awards such as the Pew Award in Marine Conservation. His work continues to inspire conservation efforts globally.

Dr. Shelly Marquardt , chief veterinarian: Dr. Marquardt has an extensive background in manatee care that spans over a decade. Her aquatic medicine career began with manatees in Crystal River. She immersed herself in the annual field assessments of the wintering manatee population, becoming an expert in the intricacies of their health and field procedures. After joining the team at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Dr. Marquardt eagerly joined the rescue team, diving into the frontline efforts to rescue manatees in collaboration with esteemed organizations like Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and University of Florida. Her commitment to manatee welfare has been unwavering, and she is passionate about bringing her wealth of experience full circle, ensuring that manatee care continues to evolve and thrive both in the field and beyond.

Tanya Ward , manatee care manager: Tanya started her career volunteering at CMA in various departments including the rescue team, the sea turtle department, and the Full Circle Program which led to a full-time job with the Full Circle Program, a grant-based program working with at-risk youth in an animal- assisted therapy setting. Through volunteer and full-time work at CMA, she then worked at Lowry Park Zoo, (ZooTampa), where she worked in the David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Hospital for 10 years.

After ZooTampa, she

moved to Colorado in 2013 working at Colorado State University in its veterinary equine teaching hospital. She returned to Clearwater in 2014, working at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. She continued her volunteer work at CMA as a rescue team member on manatee calls as well as other marine life and with CMA Research Institute. Monica Ross , Director of Manatee Research and Conservation - With over 30 years of research experience, Monica is a leading authority in manatee behavior, adaptation and habitat use.. Her career began as an aquatic specialist focused on marine mammal cognitive behavior at Walt Disney World. She then focused her career on helping manatees while working at the State of Florida's Florida Marine Research Institute. She has been instrumental in providing valuable data and expertise input to state and federal agencies for developing and enhancing manatee habitat protection measures. Monica's research extends to habitat health and enhancement strategies, reflecting her commitment to the well-being of these gentle giants.



To date, CMARI has tagged and monitored 100 manatees for the Manatee Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP). The data gathered over the past 20 years is vital to ensuring the future health of rehabilitated manatees and ensuring the future success of the species. CMARI scientists not only monitor rehabilitated manatees as partners in the MRP but study the movement patterns of tagged wild manatees throughout the southeast United States and Caribbean to better understand changing migration patterns and shifts in habitats selected for survival within the manatee population overall.

Funding for this project is made possible by the State of Florida, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Duke Energy Foundation, John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grant Program and numerous private donors.

Media Contact: Marsha Strickhouser, [email protected]

(727) 242-0770

About Clearwater Marine Aquarium:



Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working marine rescue center dedicated to inspiring the human spirit through leadership in education, research, rescue, rehabilitation and release. With a mission to preserve the environment and its marine life, CMA is home to rescued dolphins, sea turtles, river otters, stingrays, a nurse shark, and more. Through Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, CMA conducts important global research focused on protecting manatees, North Atlantic right whales and sea turtles. Major motion picture Dolphin Tale (2011) and its sequel Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) features the true stories of rescued resident dolphins Winter and Hope, inspiring millions around the world. The mission and potential to change people's lives differentiates Clearwater Marine Aquarium from any other aquarium in the world. CMAquarium

