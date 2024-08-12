AIFF Prez Meets I-League Clubs; Assures A High-Quality Broadcast

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) In a bid to boost the upcoming I-League season, the All India Federation (AIFF), has assured the elite clubs of quality broadcast production 'up to 8 high-definition cameras' and a club-centric optimised fixture, provided the participating clubs meet a minimum infrastructure mandate.

The important decision was taken during an interaction between the federation and the I-League clubs in a two-hour-long meeting called by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey in the capital. Eight of the 12 club owners/co-owners attended the meeting at the Football House, while four joined virtually.

For the last couple of seasons, I-League teams have been unhappy with the way the event was being conducted vis-a-vis the Indian Super League.

Addressing the feedback received from the clubs, AIFF has assured to work with the stakeholders on proactive steps to help raise the I-League profile with a renewed focus on its marketing and promotion, broadcast, fixture and refereeing.

Moving ahead, as an immediate step, the AIFF has formed various task force groups with representatives from I-League clubs to work on each of these aspects, to collaborate, and to propose a way forward.

AIFF is keen to schedule the I-League games on prime time with an increased 'up to 8 camera' HD broadcast kit. The Federation has requested clubs to revert with updates on their home stadium infrastructure including commitment to pitch quality of international standard throughout the season, and their ability to install/upgrade 1800 lux floodlights -– a minimum mandate for quality broadcast production.

It was decided that in venues where home clubs are able to commit to meeting the minimum mandated infrastructure, AIFF will allocate a prime-time broadcast schedule with an increased camera kit. Such games will also be marked as marquee events in the fixtures for marketing purposes.

However, for venues that may not be able to meet the minimum requirements this season, AIFF will allocate a minimum of two to six camera kits, considering the availability of the infrastructure. For the 2023-24 fixtures, it has been decided that the AIFF competition department in consultation with the club owners and the relevant task force, will present a best-scenario scheduling, geographically mapping clubs travelling and optimise away games fixture in a way to reduce the clubs' travel cost and time.

The I-League clubs, Federation and the Task Force are scheduled to meet on August 26, 2024 to review the reports, and suggestions and to decide on the next course of action.

Ranjit Bajaj, Director, Delhi FC: "It was a much-awaited and welcome meeting for the I-League clubs today. The AIFF addressed our feedback point by point. All stakeholders are committed to working towards a singular objective of making the I-League a success. As I-League clubs, the onus is on us as well to take various responsibilities to achieve this. I thank President Kalyan Chaubey for his time and efforts, and I do hope that under his leadership we will turn a new chapter in Indian football," he told the-aiff.

Aditya Barros Pereira, General Manager, Churchill Brothers, said, "I appreciate the time the President took for us and hopefully this meeting is fruitful. And him being our President, being a former football player, especially for a powerhouse state like Bengal, gives me hope. He understands the value of I-League clubs and knows the background of Indian football. So I'm looking forward to a positive outcome in the next meeting and a positive future for Indian football."

Dr. Ashok Kumar, CEO, Gokulam Kerala FC, called it an excellent meeting. "It was an excellent meeting. We are all glad that the President is able to give so much time for all I-League clubs, which is most welcome. I see a new beginning for the I-League clubs in this era."