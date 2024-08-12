AMNM Offers Innovative Treatment Options For Men's Health

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Alfardan Medical with Northwestern (AMNM) has launched several innovative treatments with next-generation therapies for men's health, particularly focused on prostrate health.

Speaking to Gulf Times, Dr Mehmet Salih Boga, a urologist at AMNM, prostate enlargement, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), can lead to a variety of urinary problems.

He explained:“As the prostate grows, it can obstruct the urethra and restrict the flow of urine. This can cause symptoms such as frequent urination, difficulty starting urination, a weak urine stream, the feeling that the bladder is not completely empty, and an increased need to urinate at night. In more severe cases, BPH can lead to urinary retention, where the bladder is unable to empty completely, increasing the risk of urinary tract infections, bladder Stones and renal failure.”

Dr Boga said that the novel treatments offer more targeted and effective solutions with fewer side effects. He stated:“The prostate is a gland found only in males. The prostate is located just below the bladder and surrounds the urethra, the tube that carries urine out of the body.”

Dr Boga remarked that treatment options for BPH vary depending on the severity of the symptoms and may include medication, minimally invasive procedures or surgery.

The physician noted:“Alpha blockers, and 5-alpha reductase inhibitors medications relax the muscles of the prostate and bladder neck and also sometimes shrink the prostate by blocking the hormone that causes prostate growth helping to improve urine flow. The side effects of the medication include dizziness, fatigue, among others,” stated the physician.

He has also recommended some surgical options for the prostrate treatment such as Rezum, Transurethral resection of the prostate, holmium laser enucleation of the prostate, transurethral needle ablation, Prostatic urethral lift, Prostatic Artery Embolisation and Open or Robot-assisted prostatectomy.

Among these treatments, Rezum is one of the most popular next-generation prostate therapy, noted the doctor.

“Rezum prostate surgery is a minimally invasive treatment for BPH that uses water vapour (steam) to reduce the volume of the prostate. The procedure is designed to alleviate symptoms such as frequent urination, weak stream, and difficulty starting urination, without the need for more invasive surgery,” highlighted Dr Boga.

He continued that the procedure involves inserting a small device into the urethra, through which water vapour is delivered directly into the prostate tissue. The steam causes the targeted prostate cells to die, which are then absorbed by the body, resulting in a reduction of prostate volume and relief of symptoms.

