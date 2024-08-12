CON-CRĒT® Earns NSF's Certified For Sport® Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Certification further demonstrates CON-CRĒT's commitment to providing the highest quality, effective, and supplements

NSF's rigorous independent certification includes testing for potentially harmful

levels of contaminants and

280

athletic banned substances

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CON-CRĒT®

Creatine HCl

from

Vireo Systems

recently earned certification from NSF's Certified for Sport® program . NSF

is a global public organization that tests and certifies products to help protect

athletes and consumers from potentially harmful ingredients and athletic banned substances in dietary

supplements.

CON-CRĒT creatine HCl powders and capsules all received the NSF certification.

CON-CRĒT engages in the highest level of third-party certification and quality assurance. In addition to the NSF certification, all the brand's products are proudly made and manufactured in the United States in a cutting-edge Safe Quality Food

(SQF) and FDA Good Manufacturing Practices

(GMP) certified facility, ensuring each product meets rigorous quality control measures at every step of production.

Products earning Certified for Sport® accreditation are tested for 280 athletic banned substances as

well as potentially harmful levels of specific contaminants like lead, arsenic, and other heavy metals. Product formulation,

label claims and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance are also verified as part of this rigorous supplement

certification

program.

NSF's Certified for Sport® program helps athletes and consumers make more

knowledgeable and confident decisions when choosing supplements. Major League Baseball, the NHL and other professional leagues and teams provide and recommend products that are Certified for Sport® and players are urged to use only these certified products. The

Certified for Sport® certification is also recommended by the NFL, PGA, LPGA, CCES, CPSDA and Taylor

Hooton

Foundation

as well as

many

other

sports

organizations.

"At CON-CRĒT, we are committed to providing the highest quality, third-party-tested, American-made supplements," said Mark Faulkner, CEO of Vireo Systems. "NSF is the gold standard for supplement testing, so this certification provides another level of assurance that consumers and athletes can trust our products and feel

confident that they meet or exceed industry quality and safety regulations."

With certification, CON-CRĒT is included in NSF's online listing of certified products

and on the Certified for Sport® app. The app features enhanced search capabilities, side-by-side product

comparisons

and

a

UPC barcode

scanner

to

find

Certified for

Sport® supplements.

"NSF welcomes CON-CRĒT to the Certified for Sport® program," said David

Trosin, Senior Director, Nutrition and Wellness. "NSF is

committed to protecting and improving human health worldwide. By meeting our rigorous Certified for

Sport® requirements, Vireo Systems is demonstrating its commitment to clean sport as well as

quality,

safety and

good

manufacturing

processes."

About Vireo Systems

Vireo Systems is passionate about improving the lives of people and pets by delivering premium, healthy products through world-class research, innovation, and manufacturing. Our company is dedicated to maintaining excellence in all production processes, protecting the environment, and delivering safe, effective options for various health needs.

About NSF

NSF

is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

NSF's health sciences services include training and education, consulting, clinical research, regulatory guidance, corporate compliance and, separately, auditing, GMP and GLP analytical testing, DNA testing, certification and R&D for the pharma biotech, medical device and dietary supplement industries throughout the product lifecycle.

