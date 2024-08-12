What Is National Cheap Flight Day?

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agency CheapOair says it's a great time to buy airline tickets

New York, New York, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Cheap Flight Day recognizes the historical trend in which deals can be found as travel demand dips seasonally. To address the lull in ticket purchases that occurs as summer wanes, and before holiday travel planning begins, lower their prices to maintain a consistent flow of passengers. After this brief window of opportunity, prices will begin to steadily increase and peak sometime around Thanksgiving.

National Cheap Flight Day is August 23rd and data from online travel agency CheapOair shows both domestic and international airfares are trending downward. According to an analysis of CheapOair bookings over the last two months, the average cost of a US domestic airline ticket has decreased33.4% since June 1st of this year. The average for US International flight fares has decreased 10% for the same period. The numbers reveal similar trends for Canada, where average fares for domestic flights are down 22% since June 1, and international flight fares are down 19%. And there is more to get excited about. While the final numbers will not be available until after the period ends, airfares for bookings to date in the United States for August and September are trending 30% down for domestic flights and airfares are 10% down for international flights when compared to the same period in 2023.

“Summer is winding down and consumer focus is on returning to normal work and school schedules. Our data shows that airfares are trending downward, and we expect that to continue for the immediate future. By sharing this information, CheapOair reminds us that it's really the perfect time to get a jump on holiday travel plans,” said Glenn Cusano, President of Fareportal, the corporation behind OTA brands CheapOair and OneTravel .

