Bangladesh central bank governor resigns amid political turmoil

(MENAFN) Abdul Rauf Talukder, the Governor of the Central of Bangladesh, resigned unexpectedly yesterday, citing "personal reasons." This resignation comes two years before the end of his term and follows a series of dramatic events, including a recent storming of the central bank's headquarters by protesters. These demonstrators had been calling for the resignation of the bank's officials, highlighting the severe political instability currently affecting Bangladesh. The central bank has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the resignation, as it happened outside of business hours.



The timing of Talukder’s resignation is particularly significant given the recent political upheaval in the country. This turmoil reached a critical point with the forced resignation and subsequent fleeing of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The resignation and departure of Hasina were precipitated by widespread chaos and unrest, reflecting deep-seated political tensions. The resignation of Talukder came shortly after this upheaval, adding to the sense of instability within the nation.



The day following Talukder's resignation, Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was appointed as the interim prime minister. This leadership change is occurring amidst ongoing violent street protests that have resulted in over 400 fatalities since July. The intensity of the protests and the high casualty rate underscore the severity of the crisis that continues to grip Bangladesh, with the country facing a challenging and uncertain political future.



