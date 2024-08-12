Oil Price Continues To Rise In Global Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil prices rose for a fifth consecutive trading session due to concerns about possible disruptions from escalating conflict in the Middle East, Azernews reports.

The price of oil increased by $0.22 (0.3%) to $79.88 per barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange in October.

On Friday, Brent oil's price rose by $0.50 (0.6%) to $79.66 per barrel.

At the same time, September futures for WTI crude oil increased by $0.36 (0.5%) to $77.20 per barrel on the NYMEX commodity exchange in New York.

In the previous session, the contract had risen by $0.65 (0.9%) to $76.84 per barrel.