Oil Price Continues To Rise In Global Market

8/12/2024 5:20:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil prices rose for a fifth consecutive trading session due to concerns about possible supply disruptions from escalating conflict in the Middle East, Azernews reports.

The price of brent crude oil increased by $0.22 (0.3%) to $79.88 per barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange in October.

On Friday, Brent oil's price rose by $0.50 (0.6%) to $79.66 per barrel.

At the same time, September futures for WTI crude oil increased by $0.36 (0.5%) to $77.20 per barrel on the NYMEX commodity exchange in New York.

In the previous session, the contract had risen by $0.65 (0.9%) to $76.84 per barrel.

