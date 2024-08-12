Oil Price Continues To Rise In Global Market
8/12/2024 5:20:22 AM
Oil prices rose for a fifth consecutive trading session due to
concerns about possible supply disruptions from escalating conflict
in the Middle East, Azernews reports.
The price of brent crude oil increased by $0.22 (0.3%) to $79.88
per barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange in October.
On Friday, Brent oil's price rose by $0.50 (0.6%) to $79.66 per
barrel.
At the same time, September futures for WTI crude oil increased
by $0.36 (0.5%) to $77.20 per barrel on the NYMEX commodity
exchange in New York.
In the previous session, the contract had risen by $0.65 (0.9%)
to $76.84 per barrel.
