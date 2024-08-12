Big B Remembers His ‘Most Beautiful’ Mother’S Strength, Aesthetics And Love

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) On Teji Bachchan's 110th birth anniversary, megastar Amitabh Bachchan remembered his“most beautiful” mother.

Ahead of his mother's birth anniversary on Sunday, the thespian took to his blog and remembered his mother.

“A day tomorrow of remembrance to the most beautiful Mother of all time .. Aug 12 .. her strength, her warmth, her sense of etiquette and aesthetics .. but most importantly her faith and love of all things bright and beautiful for us all ..There is no need to say anymore,” Amitabh wrote as the caption.

Teji Bachchan, a social activist, was born in August 1914 and passed away on December 21, 2007. She was married to late legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, with whom she has two sons, Amitabh and Ajitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, the icon is all set to host the 16th season of the quiz-based reality television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.“Kaun Banega Crorepati 16” is set to premiere on August 12 and will feature the contestant fighting a battle of wits and knowledge to bag the prize money.

The quiz-based reality show will feature a new segment called the 'Super Sawaal', appearing after the fifth question. It will allow contestants to double their prize money without lifelines, adding a high-stakes twist to the game.

“Kaun Banega Crorepati," one of the biggest shows in India, helped Big B bounce back to stardom after his production company, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited, plunged into debt. The new season will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television.

On the film front, Big B was last seen on the big screen in the blockbuster pan-India film“Kalki 2898 AD," which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is the first instalment of the Kalki Cinematic Universe and draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures. Based in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD, the film traces the journey of a group of people striving to save the unborn child of lab subject SUM-80, named Kalki.