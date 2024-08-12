Pop Icon Nancy Ajram's Historic Debut Performance In Saudi Arabia's Alula

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Arab pop icon Nancy Ajram is set to make her first-ever debut in Saudi Arabia's AlUla as part of the AlUla Moments concert series.

Nancy Ajram is slated to be the headline act at the Maraya concert hall on January 11, marking a significant moment for her Saudi fans, as reported by Al-Arabia.

The Lebanese is not only among the top three best-selling female artists in Lebanon but has also achieved global fame, having sold over 30 million records

worldwide with hit singles like 'Ah W Nos,' 'Akhasmak Ah,' and 'Inta Eyh.'

The AlUla Moments concert series has already featured renowned artists such as Cheb Khaled, Bruno Mars, Nawal AlKuwaitia, and Majida ElRoumi during the 2023/2024 AlUla Moments Calendar. Upcoming concerts by Abadi Al-Johar, the Swiss Orchestra, and James Blunt are also scheduled for January and February.

AlUla, located approximately 1,100 km from Riyadh in North-West Saudi Arabia, boasts a stunning landscape that includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains, and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back to the times of the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms.

Additionally, the Winter at Tantora festival, featuring a month-long lineup of cultural, artistic, and musical events, is set to run until January 27, drawing a diverse crowd of enthusiasts to the region.

the concert is happening amid ongoing conflict with Israel, Palestine's Gaza region is facing a severe humanitarian crisis and significant bloodshed.

Since October 7, there have been a reported 23,084 casualties, which includes 9,600 children, as a result of Israeli attacks on Gaza. Additionally, around 1,139 people were reported killed during Hamas's initial attack on Israel. These figures represent the devastating toll of the conflict.

