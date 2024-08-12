Summer Nutrition: Essential Vitamins And Foods To Stay Healthy

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Taking care of and wellness is essential throughout the year, but summer requires special attention due to its long days and increased heat. In addition to maintaining skin care, it is crucial to have a proper diet and ensure that the body receives the necessary vitamins.

Research by scientists has shown that summer fruits and vegetables, aside from their delicious taste, contain various vitamins, minerals, and other healthy nutrients that improve the immune system's function. By selecting season-specific fruits and vegetables, one can strengthen the body's immune system to combat harmful toxins and disease-causing agents effectively.

As summer begins, heat waves reach their peak, causing fatigue and lethargy. The sweating that occurs during the summer drains a person's stored energy, making it common to feel a bit sluggish during this season.

Considering these factors, maintaining a healthy diet during summer is more important than ever for human health.

Scientists have identified essential vitamins that support nutrition and health during the summer season. Vitamins A, C, and D are among those that should be consumed daily to maintain health.

One of the natural energy boosters is the B vitamin group, particularly vitamins B6 and B12. These two vitamins are natural energy producers that can help replenish energy lost in the heat.

Summer-Appropriate Foods: Fruits and Vegetables

Melon and watermelon are among the coolest fruits to enjoy during the hot summer months. Although they are low in energy, their high water content helps to replenish the body's lost fluids. Watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew contain high levels of antioxidants, which help reduce the body's free radicals.

Citrus fruits (oranges, grapefruits, lemons) are some of the most beneficial foods in summer. These fruits have a cooling effect, are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber, and they reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease. Fresh citrus juice can be consumed, or it can be used in fruit salads, salad dressings, and fresh juices.

Cucumbers are also a suitable summer food, containing over 95% water, similar to watermelon. Due to their cooling properties, cucumbers are considered one of the best fruits and healthy foods in summer. Their anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce body inflammation.

Tomatoes play a significant role in various summer dishes, from a summer breakfast to a light summer dinner. Tomatoes have a cooling effect, and due to their high levels of flavonoids and other chemicals, they also reduce the risk of cancer.

Leafy green vegetables are another category of summer-appropriate foods. It is hard to imagine summer meals, from snacks to breakfast, lunch, and light summer dinners, without leafy greens like celery, spinach, and lettuce. These vegetables contain a high amount of water, which helps to meet the body's hydration needs in summer.

Foods to Avoid in Summer

Certain foods can be harmful during the summer, even if they are not problematic at other times of the year. High-protein and caffeine-rich foods increase body heat and reduce hydration. Scientists recommend avoiding these foods during summer to prevent serious health issues.

Maintaining a balanced diet rich in vitamins and water-rich fruits and vegetables is key to staying healthy during the summer months. By avoiding foods that raise body temperature and ensuring adequate hydration, one can enjoy a healthy and energized summer.

