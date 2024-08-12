عربي


Ellis Martin Report: Ellis Visits With Tudor Gold Corp.'S (CVE:TUD) CEO Ken Konkin In British Columbia. Advancing A LARGE Gold And Copper Project At Treaty Creek


8/12/2024 12:04:40 AM

In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk radio we visit with Ken Konkin, The CEO of Tudor Gold Corp (CVE:TUD) (OTCMKTS:TDRRF) at the company's Vancouver office. Mr. Konkin gives our audience an idea of the size and resource estimate of both gold and copper at the Treaty Creek Project In British Columbia's Golden Triangle, one of the largest discoveries in recent history.
Chris Curran Head of Corporate Development and Communications Email: ... Phone: +1 604 559 8092

