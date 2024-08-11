EMRC Reports JD3.3M Revenue From Radiological Sector In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) reported revenues of JD3.3 million from the radiological and nuclear sector in 2023, an increase from JD2.1 million in 2022.

According to the commission's annual report, 665 institutional licenses, 1,885 personal licenses, and 54 registration certificates were issued throughout the year.



Additionally, 710 permits were granted for the import, transportation, transit, and re-export of radiological devices and radioactive materials, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The report also highlighted the issuance of 26 radiation-free certificates, the return of three shipments to their country of origin, 337 inspection rounds on industrial and medical institutions, and 193 inspections of scrap metal.

The report also revealed that the number of radiological devices and materials involved in import, export, and transit operations reached 1,861. Border points recorded 73,706 alarms, with 5,684 secondary radiological tests and samples examined using portable devices.



A total of 84,924 transactions were processed at border points, with an additional 154 transactions for radioactive materials and medical devices handled at the Air Cargo Airport customs centre.

At the Aqaba border centre, 111 ships underwent inspection, according to the report.

The EMRC's laboratories also tested 762 samples, including six samples initially screened at border points and subsequently referred to the commission's laboratories for further analysis.