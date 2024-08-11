Egypt's FM attends Rwandan president's inauguration, holds bilateral meetings

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty traveled to Kigali, Rwanda, to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Rwandan President Paul Kagame. This visit was at the request of the Egyptian president. Upon arrival, Abdelatty was welcomed by a representative of the Rwandan and met with Rwandan Ministers of Education, Local Government, and Agriculture. During the welcome, he expressed appreciation for the strong bilateral relations between Egypt and Rwanda, emphasizing Egypt's commitment to further strengthening these ties.

Abdelatty's visit also included a solemn moment at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where he laid a wreath and left a message in the visitor's book. The memorial commemorates the Rwandan genocide that occurred in the 1990s.

















On the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony, Abdelatty had a meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto. Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid highlighted the historic bilateral relations between Egypt and Kenya, both at the official and people-to-people levels. The close coordination between the Egyptian and Kenyan presidents was evident through numerous bilateral meetings during African summits and regular phone calls to address shared interests.

He emphasized Egypt's commitment to maintaining this high level of coordination, reflecting the significance and stature of both countries on the African stage and the depth of their historical relations.













Abdelatty highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations by taking further steps to support frameworks for cooperation in various fields. This would further enhance the upward trajectory of bilateral ties, contribute to achieving a strategic partnership level, and increase trade volume and Egyptian investments in Kenya through partnerships with the private sector in numerous fields, particularly transportation, agriculture, infrastructure, and irrigation.

The spokesperson explained that Abdelatty commended Kenya's mediation efforts in South Sudan and its crucial role in promoting stability in the East African region. He affirmed Egypt's commitment to continuing its efforts in support of this path, seeking to solidify the stability of this important region.

The meeting also addressed a number of issues on the African and Middle Eastern stages, including the situation in Sudan, the Gaza crisis, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries within the African Union and various international forums.

President Ruto emphasized the deep historical ties between Egypt and Kenya and conveyed his warmest greetings, appreciation, and respect to the Egyptian President for his leading role in supporting security and stability in the Arab and African regions.

























President Ruto praised the excellent level of bilateral relations between the two countries, indicating his complete agreement with elevating the relations to a strategic level and expressed his eagerness to accept the Egyptian President's invitation to visit Egypt.

He also affirmed the importance of continuously pushing forward economic and commercial aspects of the relationship, as well as intensifying joint consultations and ongoing coordination on all matters, based on the existing consensus, particularly issues relating to water, peaceful dispute resolution, and strengthening security and stability on the regional and international levels.

Furthermore, Abdelatty met with the Chairperson of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. During the meeting, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's continued support for Sudan, its institutions, unity, and territorial integrity, and its non-interference in Sudan's internal affairs. He also emphasized Egypt's commitment to responding to any humanitarian and relief needs from its brotherly country, Sudan.

The meeting addressed efforts to achieve peace and stability in Sudan. The Foreign Minister reiterated Egypt's ongoing role in assisting the Sudanese people in overcoming the current crisis, preserving Sudan's unity and territorial integrity, supporting Sudan's state institutions, and fulfilling the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Finally, Abdelatty met with the Deputy Head of the Presidential Council of Libya, Musa Koni, to discuss the rapidly evolving developments in Libya. Abdelatty stressed the need to continue efforts to fuel the path to a settlement and safeguard Libyan ownership. He underscored Egypt's unwavering support for the Libyan-led solution and emphasized Cairo's continued support for Libyan national institutions, aiming to reach an understanding regarding holding simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible, under the supervision of a unified government. This would ultimately achieve security and stability for Libya.