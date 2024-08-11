'You're A Pakistani': Delhi Uber Driver Ejects Passengers For Allegedly Disparaging India; WATCH Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A circulating on social shows an Uber driver in Delhi allegedly forcing a woman and her male friend to exit his vehicle abruptly following an argument. The incident reportedly occurred late Friday night, August 11. The video captures the driver shouting at the during the altercation.

In the video, the driver can be heard yelling, "Yes, you are Pakistani *******. Yes, and you are too," directing his anger toward the passengers. The woman, who was recording the incident, responds by saying, "This man has left us on the road at 12:30 in the night. This is Modiji's India."

The driver then hurled an insult, "Halala ki aulad ho tum log (You all are offsprings of Halala)," further escalating the situation.

According to the woman, the driver became irate after overhearing her conversation with her friend. The argument reportedly escalated when the woman's friend made a remark about his observations on the people of Delhi and his relatives in Pakistan, which the driver found offensive.

The viral video also captures the argument that unfolded inside the cab prior to the driver's outburst.

Filmed by the woman seated in the backseat, the video shows the driver objecting to a comment made by the male passenger accompanying her. The driver can be heard warning the passenger to "control his words."

In response, the woman clarifies that her friend's remark was a general observation about the people of Delhi and had nothing to do with the driver or Pakistan. At this point, the male passenger attempts to diffuse the situation by explaining to the driver that his comment was taken out of context.

Despite the male passenger's attempt to clarify, the driver became enraged and insisted that the passengers get out of the cab, even though it was past midnight and they hadn't reached their destination. The woman later shared the troubling experience on social media, expressing her shock over the incident.

"But honestly who am I, I'm an upper caste, Hindu born, upper middle class woman and this is what I get. THIS IS WHAT I GET. Now imagine what happens to all others. And imagine, because you see it but you don't believe. And this is just an Uber ride back home. And what A1 ride hats off Hindutva kya jeet raha hai boss. Thriving and how. I have a lot of guts. I have lost some," said the woman in an Instagram post.

The video quickly went viral, sparking a large number of comments and reactions, with several users praising the Uber driver for ejecting passengers after dispute over disparaging comments about India.

"We need this Uber drivers number. Haven't tipped people in a while, finally found someone deserving it," wrote one user on X.

Another user added, "A Pakistani with his Indian Girlfriend was disparaging India. The Uber driver threw them both out after the Indian girl chose to support the Pakistani than the nation. We need more Drivers with spine like this."

"The poor driver is a true patriot who at extreme risk to his profession stood up to Pakistani criminal and his garbage Indian accomplice. The audacity of a Pakistani Muslim of a criminal, genocidal terror state to sit in Delhi, in a public cab and disparage all Delhi people. The Indian women, probably a Muslim, defended the Pakistani. Please someone track and identify the Pakistani and his Indian accomplice," said a third user.

