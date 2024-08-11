عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: 8 UNKNOWN Things About The 'Pataudi Princess'

Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: 8 UNKNOWN Things About The 'Pataudi Princess'


8/11/2024 3:28:31 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sara Ali Khan turns 29. Here are 7 UNKNOWN facts about the 'Pataudi Princess'


Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: 8 UNKNOWN Things About The

Sara Ali Khan turns 29. Here are 7 UNKNOWN facts about the 'Pataudi Princess'


Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: 8 UNKNOWN Things About The

Sara Ali Khan's passion for acting started early, during her school years. Despite pursuing a degree in law, history, and political science from Columbia University


Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: 8 UNKNOWN Things About The

Sara once almost got suspended for a mischievous act at school. She accidentally threw Fevicol on a fan, causing a mess that led to her being on the brink of suspension


Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: 8 UNKNOWN Things About The

Beyond her public Instagram profile, Sara Ali Khan maintains a secret account for more private browsing. She uses it to escape from negative comments


Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: 8 UNKNOWN Things About The

Sara's dedication to fitness has inspired her mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh, to incorporate yoga and stretching into her own routine


Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: 8 UNKNOWN Things About The

Sara swears by traditional beauty remedies, using simple kitchen ingredients for skincare. Her favorites include malai, honey, and leftover fruits from breakfast


Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: 8 UNKNOWN Things About The

Sara's first beauty-related memory involved experimenting with Preity Zinta's makeup on the set of her father Saif Ali Khan's film, Kya Kehna


Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: 8 UNKNOWN Things About The

Sara Ali Khan has a notable obsession with nail polish, often changing her nail color daily. She even coordinated her nail polish with every shot in her film Kedarnath

Sara is passionate about collecting bangles, buying them from every state she visits. Her love for Indian wear and accessories makes this a special part of her fashion collection

MENAFN11082024007385015968ID1108542300


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search