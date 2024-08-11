Sara Ali Khan Turns 29: 8 UNKNOWN Things About The 'Pataudi Princess'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sara Ali Khan turns 29. Here are 7 UNKNOWN facts about the 'Pataudi Princess'

Sara Ali Khan's passion for acting started early, during her school years. Despite pursuing a degree in law, history, and political science from Columbia University

Sara once almost got suspended for a mischievous act at school. She accidentally threw Fevicol on a fan, causing a mess that led to her being on the brink of suspension

Beyond her public Instagram profile, Sara Ali Khan maintains a secret account for more private browsing. She uses it to escape from negative comments

Sara's dedication to fitness has inspired her mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh, to incorporate yoga and stretching into her own routine

Sara swears by traditional beauty remedies, using simple kitchen ingredients for skincare. Her favorites include malai, honey, and leftover fruits from breakfast

Sara's first beauty-related memory involved experimenting with Preity Zinta's makeup on the set of her father Saif Ali Khan's film, Kya Kehna

Sara Ali Khan has a notable obsession with nail polish, often changing her nail color daily. She even coordinated her nail polish with every shot in her film Kedarnath

Sara is passionate about collecting bangles, buying them from every state she visits. Her love for Indian wear and accessories makes this a special part of her fashion collection