Azerbaijani Athletes Shine At Paris 2024: Securing 7 Medals And Notable Achievements

Azerbaijani athletes have concluded their impressive
performances at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, showcasing
remarkable talent and determination, Azernews
reports.
Out of the 48 athletes representing Azerbaijan, seven secured
medals, marking a noteworthy achievement for the nation.
Here is a summary of Azerbaijan's medal winners:
Gold Medals:
- Judo: Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg)
- Judo: Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg)
Silver Medals:
- Boxing: Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg)
- Taekwondo: Kashim Magomedov (58 kg)
Bronze Medals:
- Greco-Roman Wrestling: Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg)
- Freestyle Wrestling: Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg)
- Freestyle Wrestling: Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg)
Despite the strong performances, several athletes did not secure
medals. Here is a list of those who competed but did not make the
podium:
Badminton:- Edi Reski Dvichayo (Men's Individual)
- Keisha Fatima Zahra (Women's Individual)
Rhythmic Gymnastics:
- Zohra Agamirova
- Group Actions Team: Laman Alimuradova, Kamila Aliyeva, Yelizaveta
Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade, and Darya Sorokina
Trampoline Gymnastics:
- Seljan Magsudova
Freestyle Wrestling:
- Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg)
- Haji Aliyev (65 kg)
- Turan Bayramov (74 kg)
- Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg)
Greco-Roman Wrestling:
- Murad Mammadov (60 kg)
- Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg)
- Rafig Huseynov (87 kg)
- Sabah Shariati (130 kg)
Women's Wrestling:
- Maria Stadnik (50 kg)
Athletics:
- Anna Skidan
- Blacksmithing
Boxing:
- Nijat Huseynov (51 kg)
- Malik Hasanov (63.5 kg)
- Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg)
- Muhammad Abdullayev (+92 kg)
Shooting:
- Ruslan Lunyov (10 m Air Pistol)
Basketball:
- Women's Team (3x3)
Rowing:
- Diana Dymchenko (2000 m Academic Rowing)
Triathlon:
- Rostislav Pevtsov
Fencing:
- Anna Bashta (Saber)
Archery:
- Yaylagul Ramazanova
Swimming:
- Maryam Sheikhalizadekhangah
- Ramil Valizadeh
Judo:
- Balabey Agayev (60 kg)
- Yashar Najafov (66 kg)
- Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg)
- Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg)
- Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg)
- Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg)
- Gultac Mammadaliyeva (52 kg)
The final medal of the Games was clinched today by freestyle
wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg). In a thrilling match for
the bronze medal, Magomedov defeated Ukrainian competitor Murazi
Mchedlidze with a dominant score of 10:0, securing Azerbaijan's
third bronze medal.
The Paris 2024 Games have been a showcase of incredible
athleticism and sportsmanship. Azerbaijan's athletes have made
their mark with a strong performance, and their achievements have
brought pride to the nation.
